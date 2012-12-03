LONDON Dec 3 Barclays, Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan have underwritten a $1.5 billion financing package to
back South African mining company Gold Fields' demerger
of two gold mines and refinance existing Gold Fields debt,
bankers said on Monday.
The three banks have opened a $900 million loan to
participation by other banks and will hold the remaining $600
million as a bridge loan to a planned bond issue, the bankers
said.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-biggest gold producer, is
spinning off two mines into a new company - Sibanye Gold Ltd -
as strikes and above-inflation pay gains boost costs and cut
output for South African mining companies.
Sibanye Gold will be traded in Johannesburg and New York
from February 2013. It will manage the Kloof-Driefontein
Complex, Africa's largest gold operation, and the Beatrix mines,
which have relatively short operating lives and require a
different management approach, bankers said.
Gold Fields' demerger follows strikes that began in South
Africa's platinum industry and spread to gold, iron-ore, coal
and diamond mining. About 29,000 Gold Fields staff went on
strike in the last three months, and won pay gains that added to
rising power costs and capital spending.
The demerger is part of a new approach aimed at stopping the
decline in production and increase in costs.
The $900 million loan, which is being syndicated to banks,
consists of a $450 million, three-year term loan and a $450
million, five-year revolving credit. The $600 million bridge
loan to a bond issue has a 21-month maturity.
Barclays is acting as co-ordinator and was also the adviser
on the $1.5 billion financing package.
A separate 6 billion rand ($676 million) loan is being
arranged for Sibanye with a handful of lenders and will not be
syndicated, the bankers said.
A bank meeting will not be held as Gold Fields recently
redefined its group of relationship banks.
The company signed a $500 million revolving credit facility
in May, which was arranged by mandated lead arrangers,
bookrunners and co-ordinaters Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
($1 = 8.8819 South African rand)
