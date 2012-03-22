* S.African miners aiming to diversify outside home base
JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South African gold miner
Gold Fields said on Thursday it had exercised an option
to take a 40 percent stake in a gold-copper project in the
Philippines, the next step in its strategy to diversify out of
its home base.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest bullion producer,
said in a statement it had taken the stake after making a $110
million down payment this week and retained the option to
acquire an additional 20 percent in the Far Southeast Project.
It acquired the 40 percent from Liberty Express Assets, a
private holding company. The remaining 20 percent, if exercised,
would be bought from Philippine-listed Lepanto Consolidated
Mining.
The mine is in an existing camp near established
infrastructure such as roads and power, a significant selling
point at a time when miners are grappling with soaring costs.
South Africa's gold mines are the world's deepest and
producers face a perfect cost storm from growing depths and
rising power rates and wages, while uncertainty remains on the
policy front as the ruling ANC considers steep tax hikes on the
industry.
Other South African gold miners in southeast Asia include
Gold Fields' smaller rival Harmony, which is investing
heavily in its promising Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Dolan)