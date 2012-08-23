UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Gold Fields, the world's fourth largest gold producer, said on Thursday it was launching a "portfolio review" or strategic examination of its operations with a focus on ensuring a flow of dividends.
Chief executive Nick Holland said in a presentation of the company's results the review would look at "scrutinising, prioritising and sequencing all capital investment projects." (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.