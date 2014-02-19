* Gold Fields has spent $4 bln on South Deep
* Mining methods there aim to "destress" the rock
* South Africa has no mechanised experience in gold
By Ed Stoddard
WESTONARIA, South Africa, Feb 19 Down under the
South African earth, Australian accents are leading a drive to
unlock the wealth one of the world's largest gold reserves.
Gold Fields has brought in a crack Australian
engineering team to help overcome one of its most daunting
challenges: ramping up production on its mechanised South Deep
mine, its last and troublesome South African asset.
"With the improved operating skills that we'll get,
particularly with the Australian team, we think we can make it,"
chief executive Nick Holland told journalists and analysts on
Tuesday during a visit to the mine just west of Johannesburg.
He was referring to the South Deep target of full production
of 700,000 ounces a year, which has been a moving one to the
annoyance of investors, shifting from 2014 under previous owners
to 2016 and now the end of 2017.
South Deep descends to three kms (almost two miles) and
South Africa, with the world's deepest mines, has over a century
of experience when it comes to extracting ore far below the
surface with a large, unskilled workforce.
But mechanised mining is virgin territory in South Africa's
gold reefs, from which a third of the bullion ever mined in
recorded history has been produced, while the Australians have
been doing it for 60 years.
South Deep, which sits atop a mammoth 40-million ounce
reserve worth over $50 billion at current spot prices, is
one of the few gold mines in South Africa where mechanisation is
possible because the seam is so big - 120 metres wide in some
places, which makes it suitable for big machines.
"The Australians know how to do mechanized mining but we
have never really done it on our gold mines," said Peter Major,
a fund manager at Cape Town-based Cadiz Corporate Solutions.
"We probably have the most uneducated labour force in mining
and those guys who do mechanized mining, half of them have
college degrees," he said.
Major said one of the problems at South Deep was that it has
had endless teams of consultants come through but no proper
mining team with mechanised experience - until now.
"Now you have a mining team at South Deep, 15 guys who know
each other and have done this before. It's fair to say that if
they can't do it, no one can do it," he said.
Gold Fields' executives and analysts have also said
productivity has been constrained by worker unhappiness with the
introduction of a new shift system based on four twelve-hour
days followed by four days off.
HIGH STAKES
A lot is at stake for Gold Fields and Holland.
South Deep was supposed to be the jewel in Gold Fields'
South African crown after it spun off most of its operations in
the country last year into a new company, Sibanye Gold.
That split seemed obvious: Sibanye would focus on the
labour-intensive operations, where men still work with hand-held
drills, in Gold Fields' old South African stable, while it could
focus on mechanised mining at South Deep and abroad.
But South Deep's moving production targets have raised
concerns about a project that churned out around 300,000 ounces
last year, less than half its full capacity target, and is
costing almost $1,400 an ounce at the moment against a spot
price of around $1,320.
Gold Fields' has also sunk $4 billion into South Deep, $3
billion to buy it in 2007 and the rest in investment.
Engineering hassles aside, South Deep has also spawned legal
problems with a deal to bring black investors into the operation
the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe.
Gold Fields has a U.S. listing and so it also answers to
regulators there.
The probe hinders Gold Fields' access to debt markets and is
a major worry to investors.
DESTRESSING THE ROCK
The legal issues are for the lawyers. The Australians have
come to apply their engineering expertise.
Garry Mills, the recently appointed Australian General
Manager at South Deep, said the "transition into mechanised
mining needs some tweaking" which includes a huge training
facility on site including simulators of the massive drills and
other equipment moved.
At South Deep, a system is being employed called "destress
mining" in which horizontal cuts are made into the rock in such
a way that a lot of the "stress" that can cause rock bursts
underground are removed.
Mills explained that when the "destress" cuts are made, for
example at three kms down, it relieves the stress levels to the
equivalent of what they would be at a depth of one km - which
among other things makes it much safer. Ore can then be removed
from around the cuts.
At 2.4 kms below the surface, visiting journalists watched
as massive drills, operated from a hulking bulldozer like
machine, bore into the side of a tunnel - the first push into a
new "destress" cut.
"It's quite dynamic, it's like a laboratory. This destress
mining with mechanisation is the first in South Africa at these
depths," said Fred Cawood, the head of the School of Mining
Engineering at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand.
(Editing by Mark Potter)