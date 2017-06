JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South African gold miner Gold Fields has resolved a two year-old dispute with union leaders over the future its South Deep mine, it said on Tuesday.

Gold Fields said the agreement, which will secure existing jobs and create a further 400 new ones, would cost the nation's second-largest bullion miner 170 million rand ($20 million) in upstart costs. ($1 = 8.3679 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)