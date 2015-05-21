BRIEF-Great Sky Holdings files to say it raised $7.6 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2psOW3S)
HONG KONG May 21 Shares of Goldin Financial Holdings fell 55 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, wiping HK$125 billion ($16.12 billion) off the value of the company.
Goldin Financial, which is 70 percent owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Pan Sutong, saw its shares rise 411 percent between September last year and March this year.
The company has said it was not aware of a reason for the surge in its share price earlier this year. ($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BOSTON, May 12 Asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday said it voted in favor of a shareholder proposal calling on Occidental Petroleum to report on the impact climate change could have on the energy company's business.