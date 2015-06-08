(Corrects title in second paragraph)

HONG KONG, June 8 Goldin Properties Holdings Limited said on Monday it could not identify shareholders mentioned by Hong Kong's securities watchdog after the regulator said that the stock is held by a small group of investors.

Chief Financial Officer Kenas Chan said on a news conference call that other than chairman Pan Sutong and directors, major shareholders of the company are normally large fund companies.

She added that it was the first time the company had received enquiries from the Securities and Future Commission about its concentrated shareholding.

Chan also said Pan did not use company shares as collateral for a loan and the company was in good financial health.

Hong Kong's securities regulator earlier urged investors to exercise "extreme caution" in trading Goldin Properties because the majority of the stock is held by a small group of investors, making it very volatile.

Chairman Pan controls 64.4 percent of the shares, while a group of 13 shareholders owns another 30.75 percent, the regulator added.

