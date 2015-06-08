HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said investors should exercise "extreme caution" when
trading shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited
because of the majority of its shares are held with a small
group of investors.
Goldin Properties Chairman Pan Sutong controls 64.4 percent
of shares, while a group of 13 shareholders owns another 30.75
percent, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an
e-mailed statement on Monday.
The warning follows a similar notice the SFC issued in March
against Goldin Financial Holdings, also controlled by
Pan, after shares of Goldin Financial jumped more than 400
percent between September and March.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)