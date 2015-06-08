(Adds context, SFC comment on share performance)
HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong's securities
regulator urged investors to exercise "extreme caution" in
trading Goldin Properties Holdings Limited because the
majority of the stock is held by a small group of investors,
making it very volatile.
The notice from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
follows a warning late last month that urged investors to stay
away from companies whose valuations bear little resemblance to
their underlying business.
It also comes weeks after filings linked Goldin's sister
company, Goldin Financial Holdings, to China-based
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, another large Hong
Kong listed company with a concentrated shareholding whose share
price fell dramatically in the span of one hour.
Goldin Properties shares had soared 450 percent over a
two-month period between mid-March and mid-May, only to slump 48
percent between May 20 and 21 and bounce back up 73 percent in
the following seven days, the SFC said in an e-mailed statement
on Monday.
Chairman Pan Sutong controls 64.4 percent of shares, while a
group of 13 shareholders owns another 30.75 percent, the
regulator added. It had issued a similar warning in March
against Goldin Financial, also controlled by Pan, after its
shares jumped more than 400 percent between September and March.
The dramatic price moves in the shares of Goldin and Hanergy
had raised doubts about Hong Kong's reputation as a global
financial hub at a time of increased interest from foreign
investors following the launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai trading
link. The link, launched in November, has brought in a flood of
Chinese funds, but also made Hong Kong's market more volatile.
Hanergy, a $40 billion company controlled by Li Hejun, lost
half of its value in less than an hour on May 20 and its shares
have been halted since the plunge.
