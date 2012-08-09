* Lifts estimate of "reasonably possible" legal losses
Aug 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has dropped an investigation into Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's role in selling $1.3 billion worth of subprime
mortgage securities, the investment bank said in a regulatory
filing on Thursday.
In February Goldman received a so-called Wells notice from
SEC staff related to disclosures in the deal's offering
documents. Such notices typically indicate the agency plans to
take some kind of enforcement action, and give firms a chance to
respond.
On Monday, the SEC notified Goldman that the investigation
had been closed and that it did not intend to recommend any
enforcement action against the bank related to the offering,
Goldman said in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the SEC.
The investment bank also lifted its estimate of "reasonably
possible" legal losses to $3.4 billion from a previous estimate
of $2.7 billion three months earlier. The estimate does not
include potential losses from legal matters that are at an early
stage or that are too difficult to predict.
Goldman said it lost money on six trading days in the second
quarter, or 9 percent of the time, down from 15 trading days in
the year-ago period. The bank got at least $100 million worth of
trading revenue on four of the 64 trading days in the quarter,
or 6 percent of the time.
Earlier this week, Goldman's chief Wall Street rival Morgan
Stanley, said it lost money on 15 trading days last
quarter and made at least $100 million on three trading days.