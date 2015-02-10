Feb 10 A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer on Tuesday sued to force the Wall Street bank to advance his legal fees to defend against its civil claims that he stole secret code from its computers.

Sergey Aleynikov, the former programmer, filed his lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court less than two months before he faces a scheduled April 1 jury trial in a related criminal case in a New York state court in Manhattan.

In that case, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is accusing Aleynikov of having stolen Goldman computer code in 2009 as he prepared to join a Chicago high frequency trading startup.

That case was announced in August 2012. Aleynikov sued Goldman in New Jersey the next month in a so far unsuccessful effort to have his legal fees advanced, and Goldman later countersued for civil damages.

Aleynikov has incurred more than $3 million of legal fees tied to Goldman, where he had been a vice president, court papers show.

He has said Goldman advanced legal fees to dozens of other employees in similar positions and should also advance his.

Aleynikov's lawyer Kevin Marino said in an interview that Delaware, where Goldman is incorporated, has a special procedure to quickly address fee advancement claims that can "render Goldman's promise to advance fees a meaningful one."

Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined immediate comment.

Aleynikov spent 11 months in prison after a federal jury in Manhattan convicted him in 2010 for the alleged code theft.

A federal appeals court threw out the conviction in February 2012, but Vance unexpectedly revived the case when he charged Aleynikov with state crimes.

Aleynikov wants Goldman's counterclaims put on hold while the criminal case is pending.

The case is Aleynikov v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 10636. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)