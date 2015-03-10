(Adds Goldman comment, details of arguments, case citation)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 10 A federal judge on Tuesday
recommended against certifying a class-action lawsuit in which
female employees at Goldman Sachs Group Inc accused the
Wall Street bank of gender bias in pay and promotions.
While saying "this is a close case," U.S. Magistrate Judge
James Francis said there were not enough common issues to
justify letting potentially thousands of current and former
female employees sue as a group.
Francis said the plaintiffs offered "substantial evidence"
of alleged "pervasive discrimination" at Goldman, including that
the bank maintained a "boys' club" atmosphere that condoned the
sexualization of women and punished those who complained.
However, he said class certification was not justified.
"While the validity or bias of Goldman Sachs' performance
measures is a common issue, there are countless individualized
factors that influence whether those performance measures cause
legally cognizable injury," he said.
The main plaintiffs, former Goldman vice president Cristina
Chen-Oster and former associate Shanna Orlich, claimed Goldman
paid women less than men and gave women weaker performance
reviews that impeded their careers.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres will now decide whether
to accept Francis' recommendation. Class certification raises
the potential for larger damage awards, without prohibitively
high legal costs.
The plaintiffs are "gratified the court found in favor of
plaintiffs on so many issues," their lawyer Kelly Dermody said.
"We will attempt to address the court's open questions and
secure class certification going forward," Dermody added.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the bank is pleased
that Francis found the case "not appropriate for class action
treatment."
The plaintiffs said the alleged "boys' club" atmosphere
included heavy drinking and events at strip clubs, and
contributed to 75 women filing formal complaints alleging sexual
harassment.
In seeking class certification, the plaintiffs said Goldman
promoted 23 percent fewer female vice presidents to managing
director than their male counterparts.
They also said female vice presidents earned 21 percent less
than men, while female associates made 8 percent less.
Goldman denied the bias claims and accused the plaintiffs of
conflating its investment banking, investment management and
securities divisions, which had different pay scales and job
responsibilities.
Large banks and brokerages are often targets of gender bias
lawsuits. Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc,
Morgan Stanley are among those to settle in the last
decade.
In a well-known 1990s case, Smith Barney settled charges
that men harassed women in a basement space known as the
"Boom-Boom Room."
The case is Chen-Oster et al v. Goldman Sachs & Co et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
10-06950.
