(Adds Goldman comment, details of arguments, case citation)

By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, March 10 A federal judge on Tuesday recommended against certifying a class-action lawsuit in which female employees at Goldman Sachs Group Inc accused the Wall Street bank of gender bias in pay and promotions.

While saying "this is a close case," U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis said there were not enough common issues to justify letting potentially thousands of current and former female employees sue as a group.

Francis said the plaintiffs offered "substantial evidence" of alleged "pervasive discrimination" at Goldman, including that the bank maintained a "boys' club" atmosphere that condoned the sexualization of women and punished those who complained.

However, he said class certification was not justified.

"While the validity or bias of Goldman Sachs' performance measures is a common issue, there are countless individualized factors that influence whether those performance measures cause legally cognizable injury," he said.

The main plaintiffs, former Goldman vice president Cristina Chen-Oster and former associate Shanna Orlich, claimed Goldman paid women less than men and gave women weaker performance reviews that impeded their careers.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres will now decide whether to accept Francis' recommendation. Class certification raises the potential for larger damage awards, without prohibitively high legal costs.

The plaintiffs are "gratified the court found in favor of plaintiffs on so many issues," their lawyer Kelly Dermody said.

"We will attempt to address the court's open questions and secure class certification going forward," Dermody added.

Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said the bank is pleased that Francis found the case "not appropriate for class action treatment."

The plaintiffs said the alleged "boys' club" atmosphere included heavy drinking and events at strip clubs, and contributed to 75 women filing formal complaints alleging sexual harassment.

In seeking class certification, the plaintiffs said Goldman promoted 23 percent fewer female vice presidents to managing director than their male counterparts.

They also said female vice presidents earned 21 percent less than men, while female associates made 8 percent less.

Goldman denied the bias claims and accused the plaintiffs of conflating its investment banking, investment management and securities divisions, which had different pay scales and job responsibilities.

Large banks and brokerages are often targets of gender bias lawsuits. Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley are among those to settle in the last decade.

In a well-known 1990s case, Smith Barney settled charges that men harassed women in a basement space known as the "Boom-Boom Room."

The case is Chen-Oster et al v. Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-06950. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Grant McCool and Andre Grenon)