By Olivia Oran
Sept 22 Lloyd Blankfein, the chairman and chief
executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said on
Tuesday he had a "highly curable" form of cancer and would be
able to work mostly as normal during treatment.
The veteran Wall Street boss, who steered the U.S.
investment bank through the financial crisis, told employees and
shareholders he would undergo chemotherapy for lymphoma over the
next several months in New York. (1.usa.gov/1NJoE0W)
The bank's shares finished down 1.98 percent at $179.72 a
share on the New York Stock Exchange, underperforming a weaker
wider market, as the announcement put Goldman's
succession plans under the spotlight.
While Blankfein, 61, is undergoing treatment, other senior
bank officials, including his top deputy, Chief Operating
Officer Gary Cohn, will assume some of his responsibilities in
dealing with the public, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cohn, who is seen as the most likely successor to Blankfein
if he left his post in the near future, replaced his boss at the
last minute at a public discussion in New York on Monday night.
The company has a number of long-serving senior executives,
including Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood, investment banking
co-head David Solomon, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz
and Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Scherr, who investors said
offered stability.
"The culture of the firm transcends one person," said Mike
Donnelly, senior vice president and portfolio manager at CS
McKee, which manages $10.5 billion in assets and owns Goldman
shares.
"Obviously, Blankfein has done a great job and embodies the
culture, but in terms of this changing the investment thesis
given the valuation, no, absolutely not."
In a statement, Blankfein said he underwent tests after not
feeling well over several weeks in late summer. He did not
disclose the type of lymphoma, a cancer that affects the immune
system, or how advanced it is.
He received a final diagnosis on Monday around midday, and
informed Goldman's board of directors around 4 p.m. EDT (2000
GMT), the source said.
CHEMOTHERAPY THE MAIN TREATMENT
Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system,
which is a part of the immune system that carries away waste and
transports white-blood cells that attack disease. It can occur
as Hodgkin lymphoma; 86 out of 100 people diagnosed with it live
for five years or more. For non-Hodgkin lymphoma, 70 out of 100
people will survive for five years or more.
Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, an oncologist who is deputy chief
medical officer of the American Cancer Society, said
chemotherapy is the main treatment for both Hodgkin and
non-Hodgkin disease.
Individuals in their 60s and 70s are more likely to have the
more common and harder-to-treat non-Hodgkin variety of the blood
cancer, which affects the body's infection-fighting white blood
cells, he said.
Depending on where enlarged lymph nodes are found, and their
size, he said, doctors may use radiation as well as
chemotherapy.
There are no specific rules on how publicly listed companies
inform investors about a senior executive's health.
But investors expect to be informed.
"You don't want day-to-day health bulletins, but you do want
to know if the prognosis changes," said Chris Niemczewski,
managing principal at Marshfield Associates in Washington, which
has $2 billion under management and is a Goldman shareholder.
"You want to know if it stops being a risk."
Blankfein's disclosure comes a little more than a year after
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said he had throat
cancer. Dimon continued to lead the bank during treatment, which
finished last autumn.
Dimon wished his rival a fast recovery on Tuesday, and
Blankfein told staff he was confident he would be cured.
"There are many people who are dealing with cancer every
day," Blankfein said. "I draw on their experiences as I begin my
own. I have a lot of energy and I'm anxious to begin the
treatment."
RAGS-TO-RICHES STORY
Blankfein has led what is viewed as the most powerful U.S.
investment bank since 2006, and bank executives say he has never
hinted at when he might retire or his plans after Goldman.
The New Yorker is credited with helping to keep the company
afloat during the financial crisis with an early decision to
rein in exposure to risky mortgage-backed securities and a
successful appeal to Warren Buffett to invest in Goldman during
the chaotic days after Lehman Brothers went bust.
Goldman's role in the U.S. housing bubble and the billions
of dollars paid out in bonuses to its top staffers have made the
firm a magnet for popular anger about Wall Street. Rolling Stone
magazine once referred to the firm as the "vampire squid" of
finance.
Blankfein, a former chain-smoking gold trader, has helped
improve the bank's public image and aided its transition from a
pure investment bank to one with a greater exposure to
commercial lending.
Blankfein's No. 2, Cohn, has followed a similar career path
as his boss. Like Blankfein, Cohn got his start at commodities
firm J. Aron & Co, which Goldman then acquired. He has been COO
as long as Blankfein has been CEO and is six years younger.
Blankfein's life is a classic rags-to-riches story. Born in
the South Bronx and raised in a housing project in Brooklyn's
East New York neighborhood, he worked his way through Harvard
College and Harvard Law School, helped by financial aid.
