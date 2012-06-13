CHICAGO, June 13 The chief executive and chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday he has no plans to relinquish his duties running the bank.

Speaking to reporters after a breakfast appearance in Chicago, Lloyd Blankfein quipped: "I'm 57. What am I going to do with the other 60 years of my life?"

Blankfein, who has become a post-bailout lightning rod for critics of Wall Street, said five of his six predecessors left Goldman to accept jobs with the U.S. government, and six died while still heading the firm.

Given his unpopularity on Main Street, Blankfein said, "I'd say the government probably isn't going to call me ... so that leaves staying forever and dying at my desk."

Blankfein added that leaving the job would be difficult because when it is going well "it's the best job in the world and you wouldn't want to leave."

When it's going poorly, "you can't leave because your sense of responsibility won't let you," he added.