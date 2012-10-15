Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it has named Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors, effective Monday.

The New York-based investment bank now has 11 directors on its board and said it expects to appoint another independent director some time soon.

Ogunlesi will join Goldman's audit, risk, compensation and corporate governance and nominating committees.