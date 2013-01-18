Traders work at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Goldman Sachs Group Inc(GS.N) awarded 22 senior executives and board members more than 736,000 restricted shares worth nearly $104 million as part of their 2012 bonuses, according to securities filings on Friday.

Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received 94,320 restricted shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The shares were worth $13.3 million as of Goldman's closing price of $141.01 on Thursday, when the shares were granted.

The award was 53 percent larger than the 61,702 restricted shares Blankfein received last year when Goldman's shares traded at $113.45.

But Blankfein did not get the biggest award. Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood, who is co-head of Goldman's international division, received 109,461, according to a separate filing. That award was worth $15.4 million as of Thursday's closing price of $141.01.

The stock awards for executives will be delivered in three equal installments through 2016 and generally cannot be sold for five years. For board members, the shares will be delivered on the first trading day of the third quarter the year after they retire.

Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Viniar each received 85,136 restricted shares worth $12 million. Vice Chairmen Michael Evans, who is global head of growth markets, and John Weinberg, who is a co-head of investment banking, each received 75,208 restricted shares worth $10.6 million.

Mark Schwartz, a vice chairman and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific who re-joined Goldman in June, received 37,428 restricted shares worth $5.3 million.

Chief Accounting Officer Sarah Smith received 36,594 shares worth $5.2 million, while General Counsel Greg Palm received 29,998 shares worth $4.2 million. Chief of Staff John Rogers received 28,509 shares worth $4 million, Global Head of Human Capital Management Edith Cooper received 26,382 shares worth $3.7 million and Global Head of Compliance Alan Cohen received 24,254 shares worth $3.4 million.

Goldman's 10 board members also received restricted stock awards ranging from 589 shares worth $83,055 for Mark Tucker, the CEO of the Asian life insurer AIA Group Ltd, who joined Goldman's board in November, to 3,829 shares worth roughly $539,927 for lead director James Schiro.

Altogether, the directors received 28,741 restricted shares worth $4.1 million on Thursday, when they were granted. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Leslie Gevirtz)