Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded a dozen senior executives more than 700,000 restricted shares worth nearly $100 million as part of their 2012 bonus awards, according to securities filings on Friday.

Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received 94,320 restricted shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The shares were worth $13.3 million as of Goldman's closing price on Thursday, when the shares were granted.

But Blankfein did not get the biggest award. Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood, who is co-head of Goldman's international division, received 109,461, according to a separate filing. That award was worth $15.4 million as of Thursday's closing price of $141.01.

The stock awards are delivered in three equal installments through 2016 and generally can't be sold for five years.

Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn and outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Viniar each received 85,136 restricted shares worth $12 million. Vice Chairmen Michael Evans, who is global head of growth markets, and John Weinberg, who is a co-head of investment banking, each received 75,208 restricted shares worth $10.6 million.

Mark Schwartz, a vice chairman and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific and who re-joined Goldman in June, received 37,428 restricted shares worth $5.3 million.

Chief Accounting Officer Sarah Smith received 36,594 shares worth $5.2 million, while General Counsel Greg Palm received 29,998 shares worth $4.2 million. Chief of Staff John Rogers received 28,509 shares worth $4 million, Global Head of Human Capital Management Edith Cooper received 26,382 shares worth $3.7 million and Global Head of Compliance Alan Cohen received 24,254 shares worth $3.4 million.