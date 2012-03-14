* Previously served as Latin America economist

March 14 Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced the nomination of Paulo Leme as chairman of the group's Brazil unit on Wednesday.

The Brazilian executive was previously an economist on Latin America with Goldman, focusing on Mexico and Brazil, the bank said in a statement.

Leme will work with Alejandro Vollbrechthausen, president of Goldman's Brazil unit. One of their focuses will be on cultivating new clients. He will also participate on the bank's Brazilian and Latin American operational committees, the release said.

Leme will move from Miami to Sao Paulo in his new position, and will report to Vollbrechthausen and Stephen Scherr, head of Latin America for Goldman.

"Brazil is living through a very important moment and there are enormous opportunities for Goldman Sachs to serve our clients," Leme said in the release.