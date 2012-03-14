* Economist Leme has been at Goldman for 18 years
* Harvard University-graduate to move to São Paulo
* Will take part of regional operational committees
By Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
March 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
named on Wednesday veteran economist Paulo Leme as chairman of
its Brazil unit, as the world's most profitable investment bank
seeks to build relationships and land more advisory deals in
Latin America's largest economy.
The Brazilian economist, a Harvard University graduate who
has spent 18 years at the New York-based firm, was previously
Goldman Sachs' chief Latin American economist focusing on Mexico
and Brazil. Prior to Goldman, Leme worked for the International
Monetary Fund.
Leme will report to Alejandro Vollbrechthausen, president of
Goldman's Brazil unit, and Stephen Scherr, head of Goldman's
Latin America division. He will move from Miami, where he has
been posted since around 2007, to São Paulo for the new
position.
One of Leme's main focuses will be on cultivating new
clients, a tough task as local investment banks are beefing up
scale, poaching talent from foreign rivals and cultivating
stronger ties with clients, analysts said.
Rising competition for deals in Brazil is driving firms like
Goldman Sachs to gain muscle as confidence in the country's
economy rises despite global market turmoil. Investors are
increasingly eyeing Brazil as a destination for their money
despite a tumble in capital markets activity last year that
hammered initial public offerings and bond sales.
"Brazil is living through a very important moment and there
are enormous opportunities for Goldman Sachs to serve our
clients," Leme said in the release.
Goldman Sachs, the world's top advisor for mergers and
acquisitions in 2011 according to Thomson Reuters, ranked fourth
in Brazil M&A after participating on 19 deals for a total $17.07
billion.
About $78.64 billion worth of deals were announced in Brazil
in the year through Dec. 30, down from $120.61 billion last
year, the data showed. In all, 745 deals were announced,
compared with 698 transactions in all of 2010.
Leme will also participate on the bank's Brazilian and Latin
American operational committees, Goldman Sachs said in a
statement.