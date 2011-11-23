* Says 3-month WTI-Brent spread may widen to -$13/bbl

* Sees 12-month WTI-Brent spread at -$5/bbl

* Launches new trading recommendation

* Says Seaway will put Cushing, WTI back into mainstream (Recasts; adds details and background)

Nov 23 Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday the WTI-Brent crude oil spread was likely to widen in the near term following a rapid unwinding in recent weeks, but the reversal of the Seaway pipeline would see it narrow again by the end of 2012.

The bank, widely seen as one of the most influential in commodity markets, said the planned reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline will put WTI back in focus as crude flows from Cushing, Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast, eventually moving the U.S. crude oil benchmark back in line with global prices.

But first, it said, stocks at the landlocked Cushing hub -- delivery point for the U.S. benchmark commonly referred to as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) -- could rise to "excessively high" levels.

"We expect that more crude oil will flow from the US Midwest to Cushing in anticipation of the reversal of the Seaway in the second quarter of 2012, leading to a build in Cushing inventories," analysts David Greely and Stefan Wieler wrote in a note, adding that their forecast for the spread in three months was now $13 a barrel from around $11 currently.

"However, longer-dated WTI-Brent spreads have more room to narrow toward our 12-month target," the analysts said, establishing it at $5 a barrel.

In mid-October the WTI-Brent spread hit a record $28.10 a barrel but then narrowed sharply to below $14 a barrel by the middle of this month.

Last week, Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners announced a plan to reverse the Seaway pipeline to transport the glut of crude in landlocked Cushing to the Texas coast, narrowing the spread by another $4 a barrel in a single day last Wednesday.

On Thursday it hit $5.58, its narrowest since January, before widening again as traders bet a single-digit spread may not be enough to allow alternative methods of shipping crude -- like trains and barges -- to keep running.

The bank is recommending a rare 'dual spread' play to clients, illustrating the increasing sophistication commodity investors are looking for from trades, but also raising doubts about the scope for large price movements over the next 12 months.

"To profit from the anticipated rotation in the WTI-Brent spread curve, we are recommending a short position in the March 2012 WTI-Brent spread and a long position in the December 2012 WTI-Brent spread," the analysts said in a note to clients.

The bank also closed its recommendation for a long December 2012 WTI position, which they recommended at the start of November. The trade would have earned clients a 7 percent return since it was initiated.

Following the news of the reversal, Barclays Capital, JPMorgan and ANZ said they expect WTI-Brent averaging minus $5 a barrel next year. BNP Paribas, in contrast, raised its forecast for WTI but held its Brent forecast steady, leaving an implied spread of minus $12 a barrel for 2012. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore and David Sheppard in New York; editing by Andrea Evans)