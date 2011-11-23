* Says 3-month WTI-Brent spread may widen to -$13/bbl
* Sees 12-month WTI-Brent spread at -$5/bbl
* Launches new trading recommendation
* Says Seaway will put Cushing, WTI back into mainstream
Nov 23 Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday the
WTI-Brent crude oil spread was likely to widen in the near term
following a rapid unwinding in recent weeks, but the reversal
of the Seaway pipeline would see it narrow again by the end of
2012.
The bank, widely seen as one of the most influential in
commodity markets, said the planned reversal of the Seaway oil
pipeline will put WTI back in focus as crude flows from
Cushing, Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast, eventually moving the U.S.
crude oil benchmark back in line with global prices.
But first, it said, stocks at the landlocked Cushing hub --
delivery point for the U.S. benchmark commonly referred to as
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) -- could rise to "excessively
high" levels.
"We expect that more crude oil will flow from the US
Midwest to Cushing in anticipation of the reversal of the
Seaway in the second quarter of 2012, leading to a build in
Cushing inventories," analysts David Greely and Stefan Wieler
wrote in a note, adding that their forecast for the spread in
three months was now $13 a barrel from around $11 currently.
"However, longer-dated WTI-Brent spreads have more room to
narrow toward our 12-month target," the analysts said,
establishing it at $5 a barrel.
In mid-October the WTI-Brent spread hit a record $28.10 a
barrel but then narrowed sharply to below $14 a barrel by the
middle of this month.
Last week, Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners
announced a plan to reverse the Seaway pipeline to transport
the glut of crude in landlocked Cushing to the Texas coast,
narrowing the spread by another $4 a barrel in a single day
last Wednesday.
On Thursday it hit $5.58, its narrowest since January,
before widening again as traders bet a single-digit spread may
not be enough to allow alternative methods of shipping crude --
like trains and barges -- to keep running.
The bank is recommending a rare 'dual spread' play to
clients, illustrating the increasing sophistication commodity
investors are looking for from trades, but also raising doubts
about the scope for large price movements over the next 12
months.
"To profit from the anticipated rotation in the WTI-Brent
spread curve, we are recommending a short position in the March
2012 WTI-Brent spread and a long position in the December 2012
WTI-Brent spread," the analysts said in a note to clients.
The bank also closed its recommendation for a long December
2012 WTI position, which they recommended at the start of
November. The trade would have earned clients a 7 percent
return since it was initiated.
Following the news of the reversal, Barclays Capital,
JPMorgan and ANZ said they expect WTI-Brent averaging minus $5
a barrel next year. BNP Paribas, in contrast, raised its
forecast for WTI but held its Brent forecast steady, leaving an
implied spread of minus $12 a barrel for 2012.
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta in Bangalore and David Sheppard
in New York; editing by Andrea Evans)