BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land reports Q1 earnings per share $2.28
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
Aug 22 * U.S. federal housing finance agency confirms settlement with Goldman Sachs
Group Inc over mortgage securities, and values settlement at $1.2
billion -- fhfa website * Fhfa confirms settlement calls for goldman to pay $3.15 billion in connection
with releases and purchases of securities previously bought by fannie mae,
freddie mac * Fhfa says goldman to pay about $2.15 billion to freddie mac and about $1
billion to fannie mae, effectively making both whole on their respective
investments
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger