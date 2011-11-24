WRAPUP 2-Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
HONG KONG Nov 24 Goldman Sachs prime brokerage's head of capital introductions for Asia-Pacific Tanvir Ghani has left the firm.
Goldman Sachs' Hong Kong-based spokesman Edward Naylor confirmed the departure.
Laurianne Curtil will take over Ghani's role, Naylor said.
Ghani worked at the Wall Street bank for more than a decade.
Ghani's departure was previously reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 Brazil's President Michel Temer has signaled his support for a plan to refinance 50 billion reais ($15 billion) owed by state governments to the development bank BNDES, alongside the securitization of some of their debt to the National Treasury, three people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.