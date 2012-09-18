Sept 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer David Viniar will retire at the end of January, to be replaced by Harvey Schwartz, who is now global co-head of securities, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

Viniar, who has been with the bank for 32 years, will join the board of directors. The bank said it also expects to name independent directors to its board soon.

Schwartz has been with Goldman since 1997 and has served in roles in investment banking and securities.