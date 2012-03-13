Intrum Justitia out with year's biggest euro high-yield deal
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Intrum Justitia is out with a jumbo €3bn-equivalent trade, set to be this year's largest in the European high-yield market.
WASHINGTON, March 13 Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing will pay $7 million to settle allegations it failed to diligently supervise accounts that it carried from about May 2007 to December 2009, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
The CFTC said the Goldman unit, which provided back-office and other services to some clients who themselves are broker-dealers, did not properly supervise the handling of subaccounts.
AMSTERDAM, June 12 The Dutch central bank on Monday raised its 2017 forecast for economic growth in the Netherlands to 2.5 percent, saying strong international trade and corporate investments will bring the strongest expansion in a decade. The DNB in January had forecast 2.3 percent growth for this year.