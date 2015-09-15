Sept 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
investment banking division co-chair Christopher A. Cole will
retire from the firm after 30 years, and will serve as a senior
advisor, according to a company memo on Tuesday.
Cole, who joined Goldman in 1985 as an associate, has
handled many of the bank's high profile clients including large
global insurance companies and China's largest commercial bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
A spokesman from Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo,
which was reviewed by Reuters.
Cole also served as the lead banker for Goldman's initial
public offering and is a member of its management committee and
finance committee.
Cole held roles including head of the financial institutions
group and global co-head of the investment banking group. He
became a partner in 1994.
Cole will become a senior advisor following his retirement.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)