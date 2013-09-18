EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc remains committed to its commodities business even as competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co backs away under pressure from regulators, Goldman's CEO said on CNBC television on Wednesday.
"That is a core, strategic business for us," Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview on the cable network. Blankfein said Goldman's customers would be worse off if the firm left the commodities markets.
JPMorgan said in July that it would sell its physical commodities business after concluding that it was more trouble for the company than it was worth. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.