NEW YORK, April 16 Commodities trading risk at Goldman Sachs Group Inc was steady in the first quarter from the previous three months, but fell from a year ago as prices of raw materials seesawed.

Wall Street's leading investment bank said its value-at-risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $21 million in the three months to March 31, versus $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $26 million in the year-ago first quarter.