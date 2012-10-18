* See long-dated Brent oil prices at $90/bbl
* Previously one of most bullish 2013 forecasters
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 18 Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs
, one of the biggest banks in commodity trading, slashed
its oil price forecast following years of super-bullish
recommendations as it said oil output was soaring in the United
States and Canada.
Goldman, which up until now had the highest oil price
prediction among major forecasters, said on Thursday it cut its
2013 Brent crude oil price forecast to $110 a barrel
from the previous $130 per barrel.
On a longer term basis, the bank now expects Brent prices to
stabilise at $90 a barrel. Brent was trading at around $112.8 on
Thursday.
"Over the past three years long-dated Brent crude oil prices
have shown signs of stabilizing around $90 per barrel. This
suggests a return to the pricing regime that characterized the
crude oil market in the 1990s," Goldman said.
"We expect that going forward long-dated oil prices will be
anchored by the potential for substantial growth in crude oil
supplies from U.S. shale, Canadian oil sands, and the deepwater.
Net, we see a return to a structurally stable, but cyclically
tight market," said Goldman.
The U.S. shale oil boom, which saw the country's oil
production rising to multi-decade highs, caught many industry
watchers and specialists by surprise and has dramatically
reshaped the global oil flows over the past few years.
The United States is now importing less crude from West
Africa and the Middle East, leaving more volumes for booming
demand in Asia.
Goldman was one of the main and most accurate forecasters of
the 2003-2008 oil price boom, when unexpectedly robust demand in
Asia outpaced global supply and prices soared on fears that the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would
lack spare capacity to meet further demand.
Goldman was, however, slow to revise its bullish forecast
downwards when financial crisis hit the global economy in 2008
and oil prices fell four-fold to below $40 per barrel from their
peaks of $147 in July 2008.
This year, Goldman was also slow to acknowledge bearish
trends in U.S. light crude, closing its trading
recommendation to buy September 2012 U.S. light sweet crude
futures, crystalising an embarrassing loss of 10.8 percent.
"Goldman was a little out of kilter with their $130 call. We
have nudged up to that level on occasion but that's when you see
U.S. gasoline go above $4 a gallon and that has a behavioural
response," said Will Riley, who helps co-manage $284 million at
the Guinness Global Energy Fund.
"$110 is still a high price for oil globally, but it's
probably more affordable for people and you are less likely to
see demand destruction at that level," he added.