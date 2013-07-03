Reuters Market Eye - Goldman Sachs downgrades Punjab National Bank(PNBK.NS) to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its target price to 780 rupees from 900, citing a weak economic environment and the elevated stress asset levels at the lender.

"We believe current valuations adequately reflect the lower return profile we expect and a re-rating is unlikely until one or both of these factors show decisive recovery," Goldman said in a note dated Tuesday.

Goldman expects PNB's impaired assets to increase to 15.9 percent by the end of fiscal 2014, from 14.5 percent in fiscal 2013, the highest in its coverage.

PNB's shares are down 4.4 percent at 627.30 rupees as of 11.36 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)