Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS) fall as much as 5 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the television broadcaster to "neutral" from "buy", saying the stock appears "fairly valued" given macro headwinds that could hurt advertisement spending.
Goldman also says losses from sports brodcasts could widen in the fiscal year ending March given more India cricket series are scheduled for 2013/14.
However, the investment bank sees room for a "dividend surprise" given the company's net cash position and says Zee will continue to benefit from subscriptions tied to digitisation.
Zee shares down 3.8 percent as of 12:49 p.m.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.