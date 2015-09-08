By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on Tuesday won the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit accusing
it of defrauding investors in subprime mortgage offerings that
some U.S. senators faulted after investigating causes of the
2008 financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan, who had
certified a class action in January 2014, said investors led by
hedge fund Dodona I LLC failed to show that Goldman structured
two collateralized debt obligations, Hudson Mezzanine Funding
2006-1 and 2006-2, to fail.
In April 2011, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations cited the Hudson CDOs as evidence that Goldman
tried to profit at clients' expense ahead of the financial
crisis by shedding exposure to subprime mortgages.
It said Goldman "took 100% of the short side" of the Hudson
2006-1 CDO, and "made a $1.7 billion gain at the direct expense
of the clients to whom it had sold the securities."
But Marrero said that while Goldman used the Hudson CDOs in
2006 and 2007 to hedge against other subprime mortgage
investments, evidence that it structured the CDOs to fail or hid
material risks was "crucially absent" from the plaintiffs' case.
Marrero also dismissed related claims against two former
employees in Goldman's structured products trading group: Derryl
Herrick, a vice president, and Peter Ostrem, who reported to
him.
Merrill Davidoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to
comment, saying he had yet to review the decision.
Nathaniel Read, a lawyer for the defendants, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dodona was formed in 2007 by Alan Brody, who also created
the firm Epirus Capital Management LLC.
The case is Dodona I LLC v. Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-07497.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)