Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK Nov 12 A federal appeals court ruled in favor of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a lawsuit accusing the Wall Street investment bank of negligence for arranging the $580 million sale of a married couple's speech recognition company to Lernout & Hauspie, which soon collapsed in an accounting fraud.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday let stand a January 2013 jury verdict against James and Janet Baker, who hired Goldman to coordinate the all-stock buyout of Dragon Systems Inc at the height of the 2000 technology bubble.
Writing for the appeals court, Chief Judge Sandra Lynch rejected claims that the plaintiffs deserved a new trial because of evidentiary mistakes and erroneous jury instructions. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.