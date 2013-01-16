Jan 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said its
fourth-quarter earnings nearly tripled, driven by big gains in
stock and bond values, increased revenue from dealmaking and
lower compensation expenses.
Goldman, the fifth-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported
earnings of $2.8 billion, or $5.60 per share, up from $978
million, or $1.84 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue rose across each of its business lines, with overall
revenue rising 53 percent to $9.2 billion from $6 billion in the
fourth quarter of 2011. Compensation fell 11 percent over that
period, and was just 21 percent of revenue, roughly half of what
the firm usually pays out to employees.