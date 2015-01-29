Jan 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's lending
exposure to troubled companies in the energy sector is small
enough to be immaterial, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz
said on Thursday.
The bank had less than $2 billion in funded exposure to
non-investment grade debt in the sector at Dec. 31, Schwartz
said in a conference call with fixed-income analysts. The impact
on capital is "not material," he added.
As oil prices have fallen, Goldman has profited from helping
producers hedge their exposure and may find opportunities to
lend, and offer restructuring or merger advice to clients in the
energy sector, Schwartz said.
