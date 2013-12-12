HONG KONG Dec 12 Goldman Sachs has
agreed to provide a $120 million pre-IPO loan to Shanghai-based
warehouse developer e-Shang, co-founded by U.S. private equity
firm Warburg Pincus, e-Shang said on Thursday.
Warburg has also raised its total investment to $200 million
in the company it helped establish in 2011 with two local
entrepreneurs.
Warehouse investing is on the rise in China, attracting
private equity and property companies as the economy shifts to a
consumption model and e-commerce drives demand for storage
space.
E-Shang, which has 1 million square metres of completed and
ongoing projects, intends to go public "in the next few years,"
the statement said.
The firm provides warehousing and logistics services across
Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as in second-tier
cities.