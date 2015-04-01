(Adds quote from Hatzius)
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 1 Goldman Sachs
Economist Jan Hatzius said on Wednesday he believed the
Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates late this year
or early next year, given the amount of slack still present in
the labor market.
Hatzius, speaking on a panel here at an Atlanta Federal
Reserve Bank event, said his view on the timing reflected a
significant amount of slack still in the labor market and weak
wage growth.
"My own view is that it's not yet time. Certainly not high
time yet," Hatzius said, adding that Goldman's forecast for the
first hike is for September.
"My opinion in terms of when monetary policy ought to be
tightened is very late this year, or early next year."
