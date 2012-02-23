By Victoria Howley
LONDON Feb 23 Goldman Sachs M&A
banker Luca Ferrari, an adviser to mining group Xstrata
on its potential mega-merger with Glencore, is retiring
after 12 years with the firm, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
Ferrari is currently responsible for the northern European
mergers and acquisitions business and became a managing director
in 2001 and a partner in 2006.
Prior to Goldman, he spent nine years in the M&A business at
UBS Warburg, a forerunner of UBS.
Xstrata is in the process of wooing shareholders in support
of a deal with Glencore, after Standard Life and other long-term
investors criticized the plan.
Glencore cannot vote its own 34 percent of Xstrata for the
deal, which requires 75 percent acceptance among the remaining
66 percent, so only 16.5 percent of the total shares are needed
to torpedo it.
Goldman's team of bankers on the deal also includes Brett
Olsher, a well-known natural resources banker and partner at the
firm who joined from Deutsche Bank in 2010.