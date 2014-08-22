Aug 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay $3.15 billion to settle claims from the U.S. housing finance regulator that it sold bad mortgage-backed securities.

Goldman said it would repurchase the securities sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over the 2005-2007 period. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)