EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said that Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been ordered to pay a $1.5 million penalty to settle charges that it failed to supervise its employees, allowing a trader to hide an $8.3 billion trading position.
In late 2007, former Goldman trader Matthew Marshall Taylor established the position in the e-mini Standard & Poor's 500 futures contract, camouflaging his trades.
The bank took a $118 million loss in unwinding Taylor's position, the CFTC said.
Goldman settled without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has