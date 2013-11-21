(Corrects eighth paragraph to attribute data to SEC instead of
the Fed)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK Nov 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
lost more than $1 billion on currency trades during the third
quarter, recent regulatory filings show, offering some insight
into why the firm, considered one of Wall Street's most savvy
traders, reported its worst quarter in a key trading unit since
the financial crisis.
Foreign exchange was the only trading area that was a money
loser, according to regulatory data. In the third quarter,
Goldman reported its weakest revenue - $1.3 billion - in
fixed-income, currency and commodities trading since the height
of the financial crisis.
The data, which come from regulatory filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, are
reported in aggregate and do not always reflect the way banks
tally up their own profits and losses on trading desks.
Goldman Sachs exchanges foreign currencies for clients, some
of whom also pair the currency trades with trading designed to
hedge interest-rate moves. But that type of currency trading at
Goldman is separate from the performance of its currency trading
business, which is headed globally by Guy Saidenberg.
Goldman's currency-trading problems came from the way the
bank had positioned itself in emerging markets, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Specific positions could not be learned, but the bank was
anticipating that the Federal Reserve would begin winding down
its monetary-easing programs, the sources said. When the Fed
unexpectedly announced that it would keep its massive
bond-buying program in place, Goldman was left with positions
that, "absolutely got annihilated," as one person familiar with
the matter put it.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment.
According to SEC data, Goldman had negative revenue of $1.3
billion in currencies, while JPMorgan Chase & Co was $65
million in the red. Morgan Stanley reported $594 million
in currency revenue, Citigroup Inc reported $558 million
and Bank of America Corp reported $215 million.
However, some of Goldman's rivals also said they had a
difficult quarter in currency trading, indicating that internal
revenue calculations differ from government reporting
requirements.
In a conference call to discuss earnings on Oct. 17, Goldman
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz blamed Goldman's weak
currency trading on "difficulty managing inventory," as well as
reduced client trading volumes.
On that call, multiple analysts asked Schwartz to provide
more details about what went wrong in currency trading. Kian
Abouhossein, an analyst with JPMorgan, asked why the bank held
any inventory at all in what is "a very liquid market," and
asked him to explain whether Goldman had hedged or exited its
troublesome currency positions.
Schwartz declined to provide details on Goldman's positions
but said the bank had reduced currency-trading risk during the
quarter.
Goldman's 47 percent drop in fixed-income, currency and
commodities revenue last quarter surprised not only its
investors but traders at rival firms, because it is typically
one of the best trading firms on Wall Street. In research notes
following Goldman's results, analysts said they considered it a
one-time event and not indicative of broader problems. The
bank's stock fell 2 percent that day, but has since risen about
4 percent. It closed at $165 on Wednesday.
"We expect FICC to rebound significantly in the fourth
quarter of 2013 as Goldman Sachs' franchise remains strong and
predominantly FX related inventory management challenges are
unlikely to recur," said Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeffery Harte.
