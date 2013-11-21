By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK Nov 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
lost more than $1 billion on currency trades during the third
quarter, regulatory filings show, offering some insight into why
the firm, considered one of Wall Street's most savvy traders,
reported its worst quarter in a key trading unit since the
financial crisis.
Foreign exchange was the only trading area that was a money
loser, according to regulatory data issued in November. In the
third quarter, Goldman reported its weakest revenue - $1.3
billion - in fixed-income, currency and commodities trading
since the height of the financial crisis.
The data, which come from regulatory filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, are
reported in aggregate and do not always reflect the way banks
tally up their own profits and losses on trading desks.
In a statement on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said that the
numbers in regulatory filings "are not representative of the
manner in which the firm manages its business activities."
According to Goldman's internal calculations, it did not suffer
a loss in its currencies trading business in the third quarter.
Goldman's trading businesses book profits and losses only on
trades that originate within them. Profits and losses from
currency trading transactions that originated in another
division, and are paired with other kinds of trades, are
attributed to that division.
"Accordingly, gains or losses in one product type frequently
offset gains or losses in other product types," Goldman said.
The SEC and Fed require banks to report data in aggregate,
based on the product rather than the unit that originated a
trade.
Goldman's currency-trading problems came from the way the
bank had positioned itself in emerging markets, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Specific positions could not be learned, but the bank was
anticipating that the Federal Reserve would begin winding down
its monetary-easing programs, the sources said. When the Fed
unexpectedly announced that it would keep its massive
bond-buying program in place, Goldman was left with positions
that lost money, the sources said.
According to SEC data, Goldman had negative revenue of $1.3
billion in currencies, while JPMorgan Chase & Co was $65
million in the red. Morgan Stanley reported $594 million
in currency revenue, Citigroup Inc reported $558 million
and Bank of America Corp reported $215 million.
However, some of Goldman's rivals also said they had a
difficult quarter in currency trading, indicating that internal
revenue calculations differ from government reporting
requirements.
In a conference call to discuss earnings on Oct. 17, Goldman
Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz blamed Goldman's weak
currency trading on "difficulty managing inventory," as well as
reduced client trading volumes.
On that call, multiple analysts asked Schwartz to provide
more details about what went wrong in currency trading. Kian
Abouhossein, an analyst with JPMorgan, asked why the bank held
any inventory at all in what is "a very liquid market," and
asked him to explain whether Goldman had hedged or exited its
troublesome currency positions.
Schwartz declined to provide details on Goldman's positions
but said the bank had reduced currency-trading risk during the
quarter.
Goldman's 47 percent drop in fixed-income, currency and
commodities revenue last quarter surprised not only its
investors but traders at rival firms, because it is typically
one of the best trading firms on Wall Street. In research notes
following Goldman's results, analysts said they considered it a
one-time event and not indicative of broader problems. The
bank's stock fell 2 percent that day, but has since risen about
4 percent. It closed at $165 on Wednesday.
"We expect FICC to rebound significantly in the fourth
quarter of 2013 as Goldman Sachs' franchise remains strong and
predominantly FX related inventory management challenges are
unlikely to recur," said Sandler O'Neill analyst Jeffery Harte.