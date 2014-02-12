LONDON Feb 12 Goldman Sachs chief global currency strategist Thomas Stolper is leaving the bank, it said on Wednesday.

"Thomas Stolper is leaving the firm in early March after more than 15 years of service," according to an internal memo from Dominic Wilson, chief markets economist, and Francesco Garzarelli, co-head of macro and markets research.

Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo seen by Reuters. It declined to comment further.

London-based Stolper joined Goldman Sachs as a member of the foreign exchange strategy research team in 1999 and became chief foreign exchange strategist and was named managing director in 2009, the memo said.

He could not be reached immediately for comment.