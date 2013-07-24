EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say that Greenwald will be co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 and not 2012)
July 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's deputy general counsel, David Greenwald, is leaving the company and will rejoin his old law firm, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a co-chairperson.
Greenwald will be the co-chairperson of the law firm through February 2015 with its current chairperson Valerie Jacob and will be appointed as the firm's chairman in March 2015, the law firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Greenwald who joined the bank's legal department in 1994 was named a partner in 2000 and has a law degree from Columbia University. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.