By Grant McCool
NEW YORK May 8 Former Goldman Sachs
board member Rajat Gupta, the most prominent corporate figure
indicted in a U.S. crackdown on insider trading, has asked a
judge to throw out more than two dozen phone conversations that
the government has sought to present as evidence at his trial.
Gupta's lawyers argued in court papers filed Monday night
that as many as 26 recorded calls had nothing to do with
allegations that Gupta gave inside tips to his onetime friend,
convicted Galleon Group hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.
Gupta's trial starts on May 21 in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan. A onetime head of McKinsey & Co, he is accused of
giving Rajaratnam secrets of Goldman and Procter & Gamble
board meetings in 2007 and 2008. In addition to sitting on the
Goldman board, Gupta also was a director at P&G.
Gupta, 63, has denied the charges, which include five counts
of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. He says he lost
money investing with Rajaratnam and that as many as four other
Goldman personnel could have tipped off Galleon. Gupta could
face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of securities fraud.
Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term, the longest
sentence handed down for insider trading in the United States,
after being convicted in the same court a year ago. Much of the
evidence against him was gathered in FBI wiretaps, revealing a
network of contacts providing inside information.
"It appears that the government seeks to reprise the
Rajaratnam trial in order to shore up its weak circumstantial
case against Mr. Gupta, resorting to evidence about other
companies and other alleged conspiracies," Gupta's lawyers said
in the court papers.
They said the calls "likely are extremely prejudicial,
likely to focus the jury's attention on matters outside the
indictment."
A spokeswoman for the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney
declined to comment. The office's prosecutions of insider
trading at hedge funds in recent years have led to dozens of
people either pleading guilty or being convicted at trial.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff will rule on which evidence
may be heard by the jury.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 16.
Prosecutors say Gupta gave Rajaratnam advance knowledge of a
$5 billion investment in Goldman by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc at the height of the 2008
financial crisis, Goldman's surprise fourth-quarter 2008 loss,
and P&G's quarterly earnings in late January 2009. Gupta was
also charged with providing non-public information about
Smucker's acquisition of Folgers from P&G in 2008.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.