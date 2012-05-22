* Ex-Rajaratnam secretary testifies at insider-trading trial
* Gupta charged with leaking Goldman, P&G secrets
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, May 22 Former Goldman Sachs director
and McKinsey & Co executive Rajat Gupta was on a list of
"important people" that now-imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam was willing to be disturbed to take their phone
calls, his onetime secretary testified at Gupta's
insider-trading trial on Tuesday.
The former Galleon Group employee Caryn Eisenberg also told
the Manhattan federal court jury that she saw Gupta "many times"
in the firm's 34th floor Madison Avenue office in 2008 and 2009.
Eisenberg is the first trial witness called by prosecutors
to establish the relationship between Gupta and Rajaratnam. The
trial began on Monday with opening arguments.
Eisenberg was employed as Rajaratnam's executive assistant
from January 2008 until December 2009, two months after her
boss's arrest in a broad government crackdown on insider
trading.
Gupta, 63, is the most prominent corporate figure indicted
and he denies the charges, arguing the prosecution has no direct
evidence such as the dozens of wiretaps used to convict
Rajaratnam a year ago.
The former secretary also testified that she could not
identify the voice of the person who called on Sept. 23, 2008
minutes before the stock market closed. The date is key to
government charges against Gupta that he leaked word of Warren
Buffett's $5 billion investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
before it was made public at the height of the financial
crisis.
Eisenberg said the call was from "one of the men who
frequently called" and that "it was urgent."
She said that her former boss Rajaratnam had instructed her
"not to disturb him with any calls unless they are on a list of
people considered important" so on that occasion, she did put
the phone call through to Rajaratnam.
Gupta is on trial on charges of tipping Rajaratnam with
confidential information between March 2007 and January 2009
while serving on the boards of Goldman Sachs and Procter &
Gamble. He also spent a 34-year career at management
consultancy McKinsey & Co, including nine years as its global
head.
The jury, which includes an elementary school teacher, a
nurse and a professor, saw the handwritten list of five names -
taken from Eisenberg's notebook - displayed on screens in the
jury box. Five other names were added during her employment.
Under the title "important people" Gupta's name was on it.
Two people who testified against Rajaratnam at his trial
last year after pleading guilty were also on the list. They were
former Intel Corp executive Rajiv Goel and McKinsey
consultant Anil Kumar.
The charges of securities fraud and conspiracy could lead to
a lengthy prison term for Gupta if he is convicted at the trial,
which is expected to last about three weeks. However, it is
unlikely to be as lengthy as the 11 years handed to Rajaratnam,
who was found guilty on 14 criminal charges.
One of the allegations is that on Sept. 23, 2008, Gupta
called Rajaratnam 16 seconds after a special Goldman board
meeting approved the $5 billion investment by Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc . They said Rajaratnam
then ordered his traders to buy Goldman stock with just minutes
left in the trading day, reaping illegal profits.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.