By Grant McCool
NEW YORK May 29 Two jurors have dropped out of
the insider-trading trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta, who is charged with giving
corporate secrets to imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam.
Both were excused from the 12-person jury in Manhattan
federal court because of family emergencies. The place of Juror
No. 12, a professor of strategic design and behavior, was taken
on Thursday by one of four alternates, a retired librarian.
Juror No. 4, an executive assistant at a hospital, was excused
on Tuesday and replaced by another alternate, a marketing
manager for a publishing firm.
Gupta, 63, a former global head of management consulting
firm McKinsey & Co, is the most prominent corporate figure
indicted in the U.S. government's broad crackdown on insider
trading in recent years. He is charged with tipping Rajaratnam
between March 2007 and January 2009 while he was a director of
Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble Co.
Gupta has pleaded not guilty and argues that the
prosecution's evidence is circumstantial.
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Rajaratnam, 53, was
convicted a year ago on evidence largely based on court-approved
wiretaps of his phones. He is appealing the use of wiretaps as
he serves an 11-year prison term, the longest handed down for
insider trading in the United States.
Gupta's trial began last week and is expected to run about
three weeks. To convict him of insider trading, the jury must be
convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he breached his
fiduciary duties and that he did it intentionally and in
anticipation of at least some modest benefit in return.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.