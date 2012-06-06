* Ex-Galleon portfolio manager testifies for prosecution
* Rajaratnam and Gupta disagreed over fund option -witness
* Former Goldman director Gupta denies U.S. charges
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, June 6 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
board member Rajat Gupta stood to profit from investments
he made in funds managed by now-imprisoned hedge fund founder
Raj Rajaratnam, a witness testified at Gupta's insider-trading
trial on Wednesday.
Whether Gupta, 63, actually profited is in dispute at the
trial in U.S. District Court in New York. Gupta's lawyers
contend he lost all of a $10 million investment with Galleon
Group founder Rajaratnam and that Gupta, a multimillionaire, had
nothing to gain financially by passing corporate secrets to the
fund manager.
Gupta is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors say he illegally leaked confidential information to
Rajaratnam between March 2007 and January 2009 while serving on
the boards of Goldman and Procter & Gamble. Rajaratnam
was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud last year and
is serving an 11-year prison term.
Under questioning, former Galleon portfolio manager Isvari
Mahadeva said the fund firm's records showed Rajaratnam, Gupta
and a third money manager, Ravi Trehan, formed Voyager Capital
Partners in 2005, with Gupta contributing $5 million.
She said that in 2007 Gupta had an option to invest an
additional $5 million that could reap 10 percent in additional
profit.
"I was told he chose to exercise the option," said Mahadeva,
who worked for Galleon for 12 years until Rajaratnam was
arrested in October 2009 in a broad U.S. crackdown on insider
trading.
A defense lawyer, Robin Wilcox, asked Mahadeva whether she
knew anything about Gupta profiting or if he got back his $10
million investment.
"No, no information," she said.
Mahadeva testified that Gupta and Rajaratnam had a
difference of opinion about Gupta's option.
Gupta believed the additional profits should be counted from
the fund's date of inception, she said, while Rajaratnam
believed the additional profits should apply from the date the
option was exercised.
She said she was aware of conversations between the two men
about the option at Galleon's Manhattan office but did not know
"what the tone of the conversation was."
The defense says Gupta and Rajaratnam had a falling out in
2008. Another prosecution witness, Anil Kumar, testified that
Gupta told him in 2009 that he was considering suing Rajaratnam
over his loss.
Kumar, a former McKinsey & Co consultant, knew both men.
Gupta was a mentor to Kumar when Gupta headed the business
management consultancy for nine years until he retired from the
firm at the end of 2007.
Mahadeva took the witness stand on Wednesday morning.
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, who started
testifying on Monday but did not finish, could resume later on
Wednesday after attending his daughter's high school graduation
ceremony, or on Thursday.
The jury had a free day on Tuesday because Judge Jed Rakoff
went to Washington, D.C., to speak at an annual conference for
compliance and regulatory lawyers and officers. The trial began
May 21 and testimony is expected to run through this week.
The case is USA v Gupta, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-907.