HONG KONG Jan 28 Goldman Sachs launched on Monday a sale of about $1 billion worth of Hong Kong-traded shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Goldman offered the shares in ICBC, as the bank is known, at HK$5.77 each, equivalent to a discount of 3 percent to Monday's close of HK$5.95, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.