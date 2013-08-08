EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects title of Harvey Schwartz in last paragraph from chief executive)
NEW YORK Aug 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The UK-based life insurer, Rothesay Life, was established in 2007 and is run by Goldman partner Addy Loudiadis, according to its website.
As of June, Rothesay had $9.66 billion in assets, Goldman said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year, the company earned a pretax operating profit of 266 million pounds ($430 million).
Goldman sold 80 percent of another insurance business it owned, reinsurer Global Atlantic Financial Group, earlier this year because of the way new capital rules would treat its ownership of the business. The sale boosted Goldman's Tier 1 common capital ratio under Basel 3 rules by half a percentage point, Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said last month. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.