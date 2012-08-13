BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 13 The private equity arm of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) have jointly invested about $54 million in Indian healthcare firm, the companies said in a joint statement.
The investment for a minority stake in Nova Medical Centers would be used to further expand the Indian company's specialty surgery and fertility businesses, the statement said.
Goldman Sachs has deployed more than $2 billion in India since 2006.
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------